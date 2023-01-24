Top Payment Methods in Online Casinos for Australian Players

For new players at online casinos, the problem is which payment methods they should choose. Secure banking is an essential part of online gambling for many. You need to take care of your safety first. That is why selecting the top online casino payment methods requires research.

There are many options available to Australians. To help make the right decision, we’ve listed the top solutions that let players handle their money easily and quickly.

Instant Bank Transfer

The popular method used by Australian gamblers is direct banking. This payment option occurs between your bank and the casino without needing another service. Find many casinos in Australia at AussieBestCasinos website that support instant bank transfer. This solution does not incur additional fees, which is the reason for its popularity.

However, this casino banking method takes longer than other methods for a deposit or withdrawal. To ensure secure transactions, we recommend making a separate bank account that you periodically fund from your primary account. Then, use this second account for your casino payments.

PaySafeCard

Australian online casinos that support PaySafeCard as an online banking option are very popular. This is a secure and fast solution for your virtual banking needs. It works without a bank account. You can buy vouchers and use their 16-digit PIN codes to make payments at an Aussie casino. Just head on to one of the many PaySafe casinos Australia and choose this option as your preferred method. By doing so, you can enjoy quick and almost instant transactions that are secure as well. The only drawback is PaySafe online casinos do not allow for withdrawals to this method.

Skrill

Skrill is a payment method that was originally known as Moneybookers. This UK-based payment solution makes it easy to deposit or withdraw money from online gambling sites. All you need to do is set up a Skrill account, top it up with funds, and use it for instant banking at Aussie online casinos. Skrill has the speed and security to deposit or withdraw funds. One downside is the processing fees are slightly higher than other options.

Neosurf

Another prepaid card to use as a payment option at Australian casinos is Neosurf. It works similarly to PaySafeCard, which is supported by PaySafe casino sites. For Aussies who don’t want to involve their bank to transfer funds for their gambling activity, Neosurf is an excellent option. It simply requires you to purchase prepaid cards with their unique pin codes that are then used for paying online. The problem with prepaid cards is that you can’t use them for payouts.

Interac

Interac is a better way to make online payments than direct bank transfers. It is available to gamblers who bank with one of 250+ banks that support Interac. There is a lot of information an Interac casino can offer you, so you may decide whether it’s the right option. It is not offered as a payment solution by every platform, but you’ll find it on top platforms like Spin Samurai and 7Bit Casino. It provides speedy transactions while ensuring security.

Credit and Debit Cards

The most popular online banking method is credit or debit cards. You don’t need to set up any other accounts as long as you have a bank account. Simply use your VISA or MasterCard to make payments, like in usual online purchases. This makes bank cards one of the best payment methods for how easy they are to utilize. Though they don’t work as quickly as e-wallets, they take 3-5 days to process most transactions.

Cryptocurrencies

Australian casino players are exploring cryptocurrencies for deposit and withdrawal. Thanks to the security that the blockchain offers, crypto coins like BTC and ETH are becoming common choices for those who are more tech-savvy and open to trying new payment solutions. Crypto allows for instant payments and ensures transparency of each transaction. However, such currencies are still very volatile, and their value keeps changing.

Final Word

There are many payment options at each online casino. For people in Australia, it’s important to note which platforms have the safest transaction solutions in Australian Dollars. This provides faster transactions and also lets you avoid any conversion fees. Whether you use an instant bank wire to make your deposits or rely on an e-wallet, make sure you understand all the terms and conditions associated with your preferred method.