Top Winter Getaways from Delhi

Winter is the best time of the year! Isn’t it? Cold weather, lots of festivals and holidays, it is the best. What will make it perfect, more than a nice weekend trip, or maybe even a more extended vacation? There are so many places you can run away to, for a fantastic vacation from Delhi. Here are the top 7 of those.



Chandigarh

When you want to take a break from the hustle and crowd of Delhi, the clean and the happiest city of the country is ready to welcome you with its open arms. With just a four-hour drive, Chandigarh has so much to offer. You can visit the calm Sukhna Lake and the enthralling Rock Garden with its beautiful sculptures and pottery.

There are also other gardens like Rose Garden, Pinjore Garden, and a garden dedicated just for succulents. Chhatbir Zoo, International Doll Museum, Tower of Shadows, Kasauli Hills, and Tikkar Taal are some of the other attractions.

Agra

One of the closest and best places for vacation from Delhi, Agra, blowing people’s minds with its beautiful architecture. The best time to visit Agra in the winter, as it is usually hot there. One of the seven wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal, is local here. Don’t forget yourself in the grandeur of the Taj Mahal, and forget to visit almost equally magnificent Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri. If you have more time in hand, head to the beautiful Vrindavan.

Delhi being the nearest city to Agra, there are a number of buses that go there daily. But make it a memorable trip by singing all the way along in a car. You can book a top-rated taxi from Delhi to Agra.

Lansdowne

Lansdowne is best for those who enjoy a peaceful and off-beat vacation. It is not yet famous as a tourist destination, so it will not be crawling will people. Lansdowne is beautiful, especially in the winter. Thanks to the snowfall that wraps this hill station in a white blanket!

While just being here is a vacation enough, you should not miss visiting the Garhwal Rifle Regiment (the pride of the Indian Army), Bhulla Tal, St. Mary’s Church Tip N top point, and Tadkeshwar Mahadev Temple. You should try the cafes here.

Hastinapur

For people who love a royal experience, Hastinapur is a must-visit place. This is the place where the Indian Epic Mahabharata centers around. Located just a three- and half-hour ride away from Delhi, this place boasts many temples like Jambudweep Jain Temple and Pandeshwar Mahadev Temple. Do not miss Hastinapur Wildlife Sanctuary, as it is known for supporting quite a diverse range of wildlife.

Jim Corbett National Park

Speaking of wildlife, Jim Corbett National Park is the best place to visit for wildlife enthusiasts. A jungle safari in the best national park in India will be an experience you will cherish for your lifetime. Who can forget watching the majestic tigers? The stay here is excellent too, and some people come just for that. Corbett Waterfall and Garjiya Devi Temple are other attractions here.

Jaipur

Winter, loved ones, and the Pink City, it does not get better than this. The royal capital of Rajasthan will stun you with its vibrant pink structures. There is so much to see starting from the City Palace Museum, the center of the town.

Hawa Mahal is probably the most Instagrammed place here and for a good reason! There is Jal Mahal, which stands in the middle of Man Sagar Lake. You can check how people made astronomical calculations in those days in Jantar Mantar. Then there are Amer Fort, Jaigarh Fort, and Nahargarh Fort. While you can reach Jaipur by bus or train, the best way is to make it a road trip with your loved ones. Booking a reliable taxi from Delhi to Jaipur, and get packing.

Rishikesh

At just 242 km from Delhi, Rishikesh is a place that has something for everyone. Nature lovers can forget themselves is the sound of the gushing Ganga River and the beautiful Himalayas on the backdrop. Magnificent sunrise and sunset views are bonuses. It was the soul of people looking for a spiritual experience with its temples, holy river, and the sacred Ganga Aarthi.

For adventurers, there is white water rafting and the highest Bungee jump point in India. What can be better than rafting in the gushing Ganga with cold water splashing in your face or doing an 83m free fall? For the vegetarian foodies, this place is heaven.

These are the best getaways from Delhi in winter. Take these vacations to rejuvenate yourself for your daily life and make more memories with your loved ones. Just remember to pack your winter wears. Happy Winter!