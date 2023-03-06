TOR vs BOG Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. A very well-known and favorite Serie A league is coming back once again with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Torino vs Bologna. Now both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best in the match. As we know that now football lovers must be very curious to know about match details. Here we have more information about the match TOR vs BOG and we will share it with you in this article.

Now fans are super excited about the match as they know that it will be very entertaining and enjoyable. As we all know that both teams have a good fan following and they are ready to give their best in the match because they don’t want to skip any chances to win the match. The Serie A match between Torino and Bologna is going to be played at Olimpico di Torino. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean there is no chance of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, date, venue, and lineup of the match.

TOR vs BOG Live Score

Match Details

Team: Torino (TOR) vs Bologna (BOG)

League: Serie A

Date: 7th March 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time:01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Olimpico di Torino

Torino (TOR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, 2. Koffi Djidji, 3. Alessandro Buongiorno, 4. Ricardo Rodriguez, 5. Perr Schuurs, 6. Wilfried Singo, 7. Karol Linetty, 8. Aleksei-Miranchuk, 9. Ivan Ilic, 10. Antonio Sanabria, 11. Yann Karamoh

Bologna (BOG) Possible Playing 11: 1. Lukasz Skorupski, 2. Andrea Cambiaso, 3. Jhon Lucumi, 4. Joaquin Sosa, 5. Stefan Posch, 6. Jerdy Schouten, 7. Nicolas Dominguez, 8. Roberto Soriano, 9. Lewis Ferguson, 10. Musa Barrow, 11. Riccardo Orsolini

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both players are very outstanding and skillful. This match is going to be played between Torino vs Bologna on 7th March 2023 from 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT) at Olimpico di Torino. If we talk about the recent match result then the TOR team won 1 match, lost 2 matches, and draw 2 matches and the BOG team won 4 matches, lost 1 match, and draw o match and lost 1 match. The BOG team looks good in the recent match and has more chances to win the match against TOR. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.