TOR vs ROM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Torino vs Roma Serie A League Scorecard

Today, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Serie A League, and this match is fixed to be played between two teams: Torino (TOR) and the opponent team Roma (ROM). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:15 pm on Monday 25 September 2023 this match is going to take place at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Torino had played four matches in this tournament in which this team faced two wins, one loss, or one draw and this team is ranked in the 7th place of the points table. On the other side, Roma had also played four matches in this tournament and faced one win, one draw, or two losses. This team is currently ranked in the 14th position on the points table and has played well in the previous matches. Both teams have strong and active players who will give thier best in this upcoming match until the end, so watch and enjoy it.

TOR vs ROM (Torino vs Roma) Match Details

Match: Torino vs Roma (TOR vs ROM)

Tournament: Serie A League

Date: Monday, 25th September 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

TOR vs ROM (Torino vs Roma) Starting 11

Torino (TOR) Possible Starting 11 1.Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, 2. Alessandro Buongiorno, 3. Ricardo Rodriguez, 4. Valentino Lazaro, 5. Perr Schuurs, 6. Raoul Bellanova, 7. Samuele Ricci, 8. Adrien Tameze, 9. Demba Seck, 10. Nemanja Radonjic, 11. Duvan Zapata

Roma (ROM) Possible Starting 11 1.Rui Patricio, 2. Leonardo Spinazzola, 3. Gianluca Mancini, 4. Diego Llorente, 5. Obite Evan N’Dicka, 6. Rasmus Nissen Kristensen, 7. Bryan Cristante, 8. Leandro Paredes, 9. Renato Sanches, 10. Paulo Dybala, 11. Romelu Lukaku

The fans are very excited to watch or enjoy this football match and it is expected that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. According to the reports, The weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes the match more interesting. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury and everyone is ready to play this upcoming match. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema. Presently, it cannot be said which team will face victory in this upcoming match. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.