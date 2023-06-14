Toronto: Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead in Liberty Village

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward that a man was found dead in Liberty Village, Toronto, Canada. His death news was shared by the Toronto and this news is making the headlines of the news channels. This news is continuously running on various social media platforms and creating a great buzz on the internet. The police began an investigation after founding him dead and there are some pictures or videos also shared on the internet. Let us know what happened to him and discuss every single piece of information related to this case in this article, so read continuously and wholly.

According to police reports, a man has been founded dead in Toronto’s Liberty Village on 8 June 2023. The dead individual is identified as Reeyaz Habib and he was found dead in the area last week in Liberty Village. After founding his dead body, police began a homicide investigation and this investigation is ongoing in Toronto’s Liberty Village. The deceased was 53 years old at the time of his demise and it is also shared that the dead man was previously reported as missing a day before his body was discovered. Shift to the next paragraph of this article to know more about his demise and this case.

Homicide Investigation Underway After Man Found Dead

In a report, it is shared that the police were initially called to East Liberty Street and Western Battery Road for a sudden death investigation on 8 June 2023. After arriving at the incident place, police shared that a person was discovered dead and they began an investigation. The deceased was identified on Tuesday by the authorities and it is also shared that he was missing previously a day before founding as dead. The death is being investigated and the police are asking people.

Police have begun an investigation and asked people with his knowledge of movements between 4 June and the investigators are also scrutinizing to speak with anyone who may have video from the area of 26 Western Battery Road. Currently, the cause of death and more information about the victim is not shared yet. Many users are sharing their condolences for his death and are curious to know more about his death. The investigation is underway but not much information has been shared about this case. Everything will be clear after the complete ingestion and we will update our article.