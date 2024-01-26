Headline

TOT vs MCI Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City FA Cup League

We are back for football lovers, especially for those who are waiting for the next match of the FA Cup League. Yes, the league is back with its next match and it is going to be played between the team Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) and the opponent team Manchester City (MCI). It will begin to play at 01:30 am on Saturday 27 January 2024 and it is set to take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, also known as the home of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in north London, replacing the club’s previous ground. Several details left to share about this upcoming match in this article, so keep reading…

TOT vs MCI Live Score

If we talk about the points table then it is not available presently. It is reported that both teams performed their best gameplay performances in the last matches and now going to play their first face-to-face match in this league. Some sources claim that the league began recently and both teams will play their first match. Both team players are strong and active. All will perform their best until the end of this match which makes it more interesting. No details are emerging related to the previous gameplay performances of both teams. Scroll down this page and continue your read…

TOT vs MCI (Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City) Match Details

Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City (TOT vs MCI)
Tournament: FA Cup League
Date: Saturday, 27th January 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TOT vs MCI (Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City) Starting 11

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) Possible Starting 11 1.Guglielmo Vicario, 2. Cristian Romero, 3. Pedro Porro, 4. Destiny Udogie, 5. Micky van de Ven, 6. Oliver Skipp, 7. Pierre Hojbjerg, 8. Rodrigo Bentancur, 9. Brennan Johnson, 10. Richarlison Andrade, 11. Timo Werner

Manchester City (MCI) Possible Starting 11 1.Ederson Moraes, 2. Kyle Walker, 3. Nathan Ake, 4. Ruben Dias, 5. Josko Gvardiol, 6. Bernardo Silva, 7. Rodrigo Hernandez, 8. Mateo Kovacic, 9. Jeremy Doku, 10. Phil Foden, 11. Julian Alvarez

This upcoming football match is said as the first match of both teams and it is going to be live broadcast on Sony LIV where fans can easily enjoy. It is quite hard to tell about the team winning prediction because there is no information about the last gameplay performances of both teams. It is reported both teams have played multiple matches before this league. It is determined this upcoming match will come with many unexpected events and gameplay performances. Both teams are well and the weather is also clear on the match day, so watch with joy. Stay linked with dekhnews.com to read mor articles.

