TOT vs WHU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Premier League

15 hours ago
by Shivam Kumar

The Premier League 2023 is back and it is going to play their next football match. It is fixed to be played between the teams: Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) and West Ham United (WHU). If you are also waiting for this match and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. This upcoming football match will begin at 01:45 am on Friday 8 December 2023. Lots of people and fans are expressing their excitement to know more about this match. It will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In this article, we shared all the details of this football match and also talked about the team winning prediction.

TOT vs WHU Live Score

According to the points table, both teams have played a total of 14 matches and it is emerging that both are going to play their first face-to-face match of this league. Tottenham Hotspur has faced eight wins, three draws, or three losses, and the team is ranked on the 5th place on the points table. On the other side, West Ham United has faced six wins, three draws, or five losses in the previous matches, and the team is ranked in the 9th place on the points table. All players will perform till end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

TOT vs WHU (Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United) Match Details

Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United (TOT vs WHU)
Tournament: Premier League 2023
Date: Friday, 8th December 2023
Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)
Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TOT vs WHU (Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United) Starting 11

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) Possible Starting 11 1.Guglielmo Vicario, 2. Ben Davies, 3. Emerson-Junior, 4. Pedro Porro, 5. Destiny Udogie, 6. Giovani Lo Celso, 7. Bryan Gil, 8. Dejan Kulusevski, 9. Yves Bissouma, 10. Heung-Min Son, 11. Brennan Johnson

West Ham United (WHU) Possible Starting 11 1.Lukasz Fabianski, 2. Aaron Cresswell, 3. Ben Johnson, 4. Nayef Aguerd, 5. Konstantinos Mavrapanos, 6. Tomas Soucek, 7. Lucas Paqueta, 8. James Ward-Prowse, 9. Pablo Fornals, 10. Said Benrahma, 11. Divin Mubama

This match is set to live broadcast on Star Sports and Hotstar. At present, no player has been injured before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. It is currently quite hard to predict the team winning possibilities because both teams played well in the previous and made the team winning prediction to confirm but Tottenham has more chances to win this upcoming match. It is also being said that fans and spectators will enjoy this upcoming match a lot. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.

