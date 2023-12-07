TOT vs WHU Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Premier League

The Premier League 2023 is back and it is going to play their next football match. It is fixed to be played between the teams: Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) and West Ham United (WHU). If you are also waiting for this match and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. This upcoming football match will begin at 01:45 am on Friday 8 December 2023. Lots of people and fans are expressing their excitement to know more about this match. It will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In this article, we shared all the details of this football match and also talked about the team winning prediction.

According to the points table, both teams have played a total of 14 matches and it is emerging that both are going to play their first face-to-face match of this league. Tottenham Hotspur has faced eight wins, three draws, or three losses, and the team is ranked on the 5th place on the points table. On the other side, West Ham United has faced six wins, three draws, or five losses in the previous matches, and the team is ranked in the 9th place on the points table. All players will perform till end of this match, so watch and enjoy.

TOT vs WHU (Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United) Match Details

Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United (TOT vs WHU)

Tournament: Premier League 2023

Date: Friday, 8th December 2023

Time: 01:45 AM (IST) – 08:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TOT vs WHU (Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United) Starting 11

Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) Possible Starting 11 1.Guglielmo Vicario, 2. Ben Davies, 3. Emerson-Junior, 4. Pedro Porro, 5. Destiny Udogie, 6. Giovani Lo Celso, 7. Bryan Gil, 8. Dejan Kulusevski, 9. Yves Bissouma, 10. Heung-Min Son, 11. Brennan Johnson