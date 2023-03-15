TOT-W vs LEI-W Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Leicester City WFC

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. A very well-known Women’s Super League is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Leicester City WFC. Both teams are very famous and they always give their best to entertain their fans and win the match. Now all the fans are searching for the match as they are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the TOT-W vs LEI-W match and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

The Womens Super League match between TOT-W vs Leicester City WFC will be played at Brisbane Road.

Match Details

Team: Tottenham Hotspur Women (TOT-W) vs Leicester City WFC (LEI-W)

League: Women’s Super League

Date: 16th March 2023

Day: Thursday

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Brisbane Road

Tottenham Hotspur Women (TOT-W) Possible Playing 11: 1. Rebecca Spencer, 2. Shelina Zadorsky, 3. Amy Turner, 4. Asmita Ale, 5. Molly Bartrip, 6. Drew Spence, 7. Eveliina Summanen, 8. Ashleigh Neville, 9. Angharad James, 10. Jessica Naz, 11. Rosella Ayane

Leicester City WFC (LEI-W) Possible Playing 11: 1. Janina Leipzig, 2. Ashleigh Plumptre, 3. Courtney Nevin, 4. Sophie Howard, 5. Aileen Whelan, 6. Jess Reavill, 7. Josie Green, 8. Ruby Mace, 9. Sam Tierney, 10. Hannah Cain, 11. Remy Siemsen

Match Prediction

This match is going to be played between Tottenham Hotspur Women vs Leicester City WFC on 16th March 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Brisbane Road. The TOT -T team won 0 matches, lost 5 matches and draw matches and on the other hand, the LEI-W won 2 matches, lost 3 matches and draw 0 matches. The LEI-W has more chances to win the match against TOT-W.