Toto Cutugno Death Reason? Italian Pop Singer Passed Away, Death – Obituary

Toto Cutugo passed away at the age of 80 years. He was an Italian pop singer-songwriter and musician who was mostly known for his worldwide hit song "L'Italiano".

After his death, many questions are coming out such as what happened to him, what is the cause of his death, who was he, why is getting attention, and more. Our sources have fetched a lot of information related to him and his death. His death was announced by his manager Danilo Mancuso who also shared that he died due to a long illness. His death was not well in the last some months and his health had deteriorated in recent months. He took his last breath on 22 August 2023 and he was 80 years old at the time of his demise. It is said that he died from prostate cancer at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan, Lombardy located Italy.

Toto Cutugno Death Reason?

His real name was Salvatore Cutugno but he was known as “Toto Cutungo”. He was born on 7 July 1943 in Fosdinovo, Tuscany, Kingdom of Italy, and become a successful musician. He gained so much attention and love from the people and generated a massive number of fans around the world. He gathered popularity after releasing his song “L’Italiano” which was released in 1983 on the album of the same name. He also released many other successful songs and received various awards. He has received the title of “one of the most popular singers in Italy.

Social media is flooded with tributes for his death and many popular celebrities are giving tributes to him. He began his career as a drummer and he founded his band at the age of 19. There is no information has been shared about his funeral and obituary. He uses piano, acoustic guitar, drums, saxophone, and melodica.