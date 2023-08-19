TOU vs PSG Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain Ligue 1 League

There is a piece of news coming forward that the Ligue 1 League is going to play their next football match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Toulouse (TOU) and another team Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). This upcoming football match will begin play at 12:30 am pm on Sunday 20 August 2023 and this football match is going to take place at Stadium Municipal. Both teams contain a large number of fans from around the world who are so much excited to explore this match and curious to know about this football match. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Here we know that both teams played well in their previous matches and received a lot of love from fans and viewers.

TOU vs PSG (Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain) Match Details

Match: Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain

Tournament: Ligue 1 League

Date: Sunday, 20th August 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadium Municipal

TOU vs PSG (Toulouse vs Paris Saint-Germain) Starting 11

Toulouse (TOU) Possible Starting 11 1.Guillaume Restes, 2. Mikkel Desler, 3. Rasmus Nicolaisen, 4. Logan Costa, 5. Gabriel Suazo, 6. Denis Genreau, 7. Vincent Sierro, 8. Cristian Casseres, 9. Thijs Dallinga, 10. Zakaria Aboukhlal, 11. Frank Magri

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting 11 1.Gianluigi-Donnarumma, 2. Danilo Pereira, 3. Achraf Hakimi, 4. Lucas Hernandez, 5. Milan Skriniar, 6. Vitor Ferreira, 7. Warren Zaire-Emery, 8. Lee Kang-In, 9. Manuel Ugarte, 10. Marco Asensio, 11. Goncalo Ramos

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Sports18 Network where the fans can enjoy this match. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury. The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain.