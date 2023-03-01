TOU vs ROD Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello all the lovers of the football match, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that one of the best French Cup leagues is all set for the upcoming football match. This match is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Toulouse vs Rodez. As we all know that both teams have a massive fan following and now both teams are ready to give their best in the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the TOU vs ROD and we will share it with you in this article.

Now all the fans are very excited about this match because they want to support their favourite team. This match is going to be very amazing and more interesting so if anyone wants to watch the match then you can buy the tickets from the websites. The French Cup match between Toulouse and Rodez will be played at Stadium Municipal. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no possibilities of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like a team, date, time, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

TOU vs ROD Live Score

Match Details

Team: Toulouse (TOU) vs Rodez (ROD)

Date: Wednesday

Day: 1st March 2023

Time: 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadium Municipal

League: French Cup

Toulouse (TOU) Possible Playing 11: 1.Maxime Dupe, 2. Mikkel Desler, 3. Rasmus Nicolaisen, 4. Anthony Rouault, 5. Gabriel Suazo, 6. Stijn Spierings, 7. Branco van-den-Boomen, 8. Brecht Dejaegere, 9. Rafael Ratao, 10. Thijs Dallinga, 11. Zakaria Aboukhlal

Rodez (ROD) Possible Playing 11: 1.Sebastien Cibois, 2. Eric Vandenabeele, 3. Aymen Abdennour, 4. Kevin Boma, 5. Amiran Sanaia, 6. Martin Adeline, 7. Remy Boissier, 8. Lorenzo Rajot, 9. Bradley Danger, 10. Joseph Mendes, 11. Killian Corredor

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous among people and if we talk about the player then all the players are very amazing and outstanding. This match is going to be played between Toulouse vs Rodez on 1st March 2023 from 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT) at Stadium Municipal. As per the recent match result, the TOU team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches and on the other hand, the ROD team won 1 match, lost 2 matches and draw 2 matches. The TOU team has more chances to win the match against ROD. Stay tuned to DekH News for more updates.