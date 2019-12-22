Toyota Yaris 1.5 Launched In India Price Specification & Features Reviews Images :- As we all know that there is less than over three months left for the BS6 regulations to get launched, the most of the automakers have started the procedure of creating the switch to the cleaner emission norms as well as the latest model in order to join the fray is the Yaris.

Toyota Yaris 1.5 Launched In India

On the other hand, Toyota is soon going to upgrade the mid-size sedan for BS6 compliance soon as well as we have got the full details about what to expect from the updated model.

At the same time, in BS6 guise, the Yaris is going to use a tweaked iteration of its present 1.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. However a fall in performance is usually expected with the switch to the cleaner technology, Toyota look like to have overcome the drawback as the powertrain is going to carry on to put out 107hp at 6000rpm, the same as the BS4-spec mill.

In addition to that, transmission options comprises of the 6-speed manual as well as 7-step CVT auto is also going to carry on unaffected. The present petrol engine returns an ARAI-rated mileage of 17.1kpl in the manual version as well as 17.8kpl in the CVT version. Furthermore, it also remains to be seen if these figures see a drop with the upgrade, as is usually the case.

Toyota Yaris 1.5 Specification & Features

Also, in the recent times, Toyota refreshed the Yaris with some latest added feature as well as the same can be expected in order to carry on. As such, the BS6 mid-size sedan is going to be offered in the similar four trim levels as before.

In addition to that, the base J variant is going to cover the fundamentals such as projector headlamps, height adjustable driver’s seat, remote locking, all four power windows, seven airbags, power adjustable wing mirrors, ABS, parking sensors, rear arm rest, seatbelt reminder and high speed alert system.

Moving to the next G variant is going to add automatic air conditioning, roof mounted air vents, keyless entry/go, power foldable wing mirrors, rear defogger as well as the front and rear fog lamps.

Other than that, the high-spec V trim is also going to bring along all-round disc brakes, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, front parking sensors, rear parking camera as well as automatic headlamps.

Toyota Yaris 1.5 Price Reviews Images

There are some amazing features like diamond cut alloy wheels, LED DRLs, leatherette seat upholstery, power adjustable driver’s seat, rain-sensing wipers, rear sunshade, paddle shifters (only on CVT auto model), hill start assist, vehicle stability control along with tyre pressure monitoring system is going to be reserved for the range topping VX variant as standard.

The present BS4 Yaris on the other hand comes with a price of Rs 8.76-14.18 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and with the upcoming BS6, an increase of Rs 10,000-15,000 can be expected. The Toyota sedan is going to carry on to rival the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento as well as Skoda Rapid in our market.

Furthermore, in addition to upgrading its present model line-up, the Japanese automaker is also going to launch the premium Vellfire MPV in the upcoming weeks.