TRB vs IST Turkish League Match, Dream11 Prediction, Live Score, Lineups & Best Picks, Trabzonspor vs Istanbulspor:- The Turkish League is all set for the battle between the Trabzonspor vs Istanbulspor. Both teams are ready to give a powerful face-off to each other. The football match is going to be played on Sunday.

The Turkish League match between Trabzonspor vs Istanbulspor will be played at Medical Park Stadyumu.

TRB vs IST Match Details

Team: Trabzonspor (TRB) vs Istanbulspor (IST)

League: Turkish League

Date: 22nd January 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Medical Park Stadyumu

TRB vs IST Lineups Player

Trabzonspor (TRB) Possible Playing 11: 1.Ugurcan Cakir, 2. Vitor Hugo, 3. Jens Stryger Larsen, 4. Evren Eren Elmali, 5. Jean-Philippe Gbamin, 6. Abdulkadir Omur, 7. Anastasios Bakasetas, 8. Manolis Siopis, 9. Naci Unuvar, 10. Trezeguet, 11. Umut Bozok

Istanbulspor (IST) Possible Playing 11: 1.David Jensen, 2. Okan Erdogan, 3. Duhan Aksu, 4. Mehmet Yesil, 5. Demeaco Duhaney, 6. Valon Ethemi, 7. Muammer Sarikaya, 8. Eduart Rroca, 9. Emir-Kaan Gultekin, 10. Jetmir Topalli, 11. Emeka Eze

TRB vs IST Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players. This match is going to be played between Trabzonspor vs Istanbulspor on 22nd January 2023 from 09:30 PM (IST) – 04:00 PM (GMT) at Medical Park Stadyumu. If we talk about the recent match result then the TRB team won 3 matches and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the IST team won 1 match, draw 1 match and lost 3 matches. As per the match result, the TRB team has more chances to win the match.