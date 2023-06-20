Troy Bohling: Reports ID American Tourist Arrested for Attacking Two Women in Germany’s

In this article, we are going to talk about Troy Bohling. He is an American tourist. Currently, his name is on every social media platform. He is the person who pushed two women whose name Kelsey Chang and Eva Liu. He is described as quiet, shy, and peculiar. This news is circulating all around the internet for a week because people want to know the identification of the attacker. Now, the police department revealed the identification of the accused who pushed the two college students. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, two college students were pushed by a man named Troy Bohling. As per reports, Troy B is a 30 years old American tourist. He pushed two women down a 165ft. He pushed the two college students near Neuschwanstein castle in Bavaria, Germany. We feel sad to share that in this accident Kelsey Chang got many injuries while Eva Liu died on the spot. Kelsey Chang is 22 years old. Eva Liu was 21 years old at the time of her death. She is no more.

Who Is Troy Bohling?

The American man police suspect shoved two US tourists into a ravine at a German castle allegedly lured them to the spot by promising to show them a romantic view. Both girls were celebrating their graduation in Germany. Kelsey Chang was now discharged from the hospital on Saturday. Troy Bohling traveled to Germany in June. He was living in the same hotel in which both students stayed. Once there, the 30-year-old suspect allegedly tried to attack Ms Liu. Ms. Chang tried to stop him, but he allegedly shoved her down the ravine. He is then said to have tried to sexually assault the 21-year-old before he threw her into the ravine as well.

Now, the suspect, Troy B has been taken into custody and sent to prison. He is facing several charges in connection with pushing two women. He also faces a se*ual assault case. The investigation is still ongoing. After the investigation by his neighbor, they described him as quiet and unfriendly. He is an employee in an oil company. He has one brother who always stayed away from him. He is not seen too much out of his home. His family is in shock after hearing this news. He is now arrested. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.