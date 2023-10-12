Troy Brown Cause of Death? Lincoln NE, General Contractor Troy Brown Passed Away

On Sunday, October 8th, 2023, Troy Brown, a Lincoln, Nebraska resident, sadly departed at the age of 50, leaving his dear ones in profound sorrow and mourning. Born on October 13, 1972, Troy Anthony Brown was the beloved child of Jean Truksa Brown and Darrell Brown, with strong connections to both Lincoln, Nebraska, and his hometown of Denver, Colorado. He completed his educational journey, graduating from Lincoln Northeast High School in 1991, and later, in 1996, obtaining a degree from Park Place University, as outlined in his social media profile. Troy’s professional path was marked by significant achievements. He dedicatedly served as a sales manager at DuTeau Chevrolet from 1997 to 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Afterward, he pursued a career as a general contractor at Nebraskaland Siding & Windows.





Throughout his lifetime, he was the cherished sibling of Stephanie Brown Dowding and Jennifer Brown Henson. His heart belonged to his beloved wife, Sarah Brown, and their family was blessed with three precious children: a son named George and two adored daughters, Emma and Megan. The precise reason for Troy Brown’s passing is currently undisclosed, and we will offer further information as it emerges. In a touching message posted on their Facebook page, his daughter, Emma Guyer, conveyed her deep sorrow and yearning for her father. “Dad, I ache with the longing to hear your voice again. It feels like an immeasurable weight on my chest every time I breathe. I envision you racing the streets of heaven in the most splendid Camaro it can offer. I just wish I could have held you close one more time. The pain and guilt I’m feeling are indescribable, but I promise to honor your memory and make you proud.

Troy Brown Cause of Death?

Isla and Gradey adore their ‘pop’ more than words can express, and it’s clear they had you wrapped around their tiny fingers. It’s heart-wrenching that I’ll be commemorating your 51st birthday at your funeral. We should have been planning a dinner at Tico’s with Ponsonita for dessert, your favorite. I can’t find the words to convey how deep my sadness runs, but I’m comforted by the thought that you’re at peace now. I love you, Dad, and I just wish I knew how to navigate life without you. This is the toughest thing I’ve ever faced, and I wish I could call you to make it better.





In an act of initiative, Emma Brown has established a fundraiser on GoFundMe titled “Troy Anthony Brown.” The purpose behind this effort is to secure the necessary resources for a proper farewell to their beloved Troy, who was not only a father but also a cherished Pop. In her heartfelt message, she expresses profound gratitude to those who are contemplating contributing to this cause.



Emma acknowledges the unexpected and challenging circumstances that have placed her family in a vulnerable position. However, she emphasizes the overwhelming support they’ve received from friends and well-wishers, all asking, “Is there anything that I can do?” With the assistance of generous supporters, their goal is to accumulate the funds needed to acquire a burial plot and a personalized headstone, ensuring a dignified final resting place for Troy, who held a special place in their hearts.



This compassionate gesture will also provide a space for them to visit and cherish his memory for years to come. Emma, along with George and Megan Brown, extends their heartfelt gratitude for every bit of love and support they’ve received during this challenging period. At the moment, the fundraiser has garnered $2,860 USD out of the $7,500 target, with 23 generous contributions. A memorial service honoring Troy Anthony Brown is set for October 13th, 2023, at 11 A.M. This service will take place at Indian Hills Church, situated at 1000 S. 84th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska. Friends and family are welcome to join in paying their respects and celebrating Troy’s life at this event.