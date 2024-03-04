Troy Girl Missing: What Happened to Troy Girl? Update 2024

What happened to Troy Girl? Sometimes the missing news becomes the most discussed topic on the internet. Similarly, the missing news is coming about a Troy Girl. The sudden disappearance of the Troy Girl left the whole community and the officials shocked. This report will discuss Ellie Carder, a 14-year-old Troy girl. As per the details, the 14-year-old girl has gone missing. The family of Ellie Carder shared her missing news on the internet. As we know, the internet is the most powerful tool for many things. If you want to know the complete information regarding the same go through the page and read the full article. Stay tuned for more information.

According to the sources, a 14-year-old Ellir Carder has been missing. The family of Ellie revealed that she was last seen near the Great Miami River on January 31st. Her photo is also going viral on the internet. The shared photos show that she is wearing a blue top and the black collar is attached. She also wore a blue cap and a locket on her neck. The sudden disappearance of Ellie left shattered her loved ones. In addition, after the investigation, it is discovered that she is a student at Troy High School. Scroll down the page.

Troy Girl Missing

The community and social media also come forward to locate the missing Troy girl. The law enforcement started the investigation to locate Ellie Carder. Ellie has been missing for the past two weeks. Sadly, on March 3, 2024, the Kayaker found the dead body of Ellie Carder. Her dead body was discovered in the Great Miami River. The fire Department took out the dead body of Ellie Carder from the river. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Troy Police Department also presented the incident place. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Currently, the family of Ellie is dealing with a difficult time after learning the passing news of Ellie Carder. The Troy High School paid tribute to the late Ellie Carder. The Troy community comes forward to help Ellie’s family. The late Ellie Carder was 14 years old at the time of her passing. We are remembering a beautiful soul who was known for her charming nature. The search for Ellie Carder was ended when the department discovered her dead body in the river where she was last seen. It is important to respect Ellie’s family privacy. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.