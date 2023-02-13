Trugoy The Dove Death Reason? De La Soul’s Dave Jolicoeur, a.k.a. Trugoy the Dove, Dies at 54

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you David Jolicoeur passed away at age 54. He was a famous rapper who is no longer among his close ones. He took his last breath on Sunday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on the internet. Now the music community has been mourning his death. Now, many people have been searching for the news as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

David Jolicoeur was a hip-hop group De La Soul co-founder. He was one of the three original members of De La Soul who was also better known as Trugoy the Dove. From the 1980s and 1990s, one of the most significant hip-hop musicians to make music in the genre with a softer tone was Jolicoeur, a Brooklyn, New York resident. The three artists were raised on Long Island, New York, a community of Amityville. De La Soul released their debut album 3 Feet High and Rising in 1989 after catching the eye of local producer Prince Paul. He was a kind and amazing person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Trugoy The Dove Death Reason?

As per the report, the original member of De La Soul, David Jolicoeur is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 54 on 12 February 2023, Sunday. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people must be very curious to know about his cause of death. But his cause of death has been not disclosed yet. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, a member of the group has confirmed rappers passing the news on social media. Recently rapper had spoken about his congestive heart failure diagnosis. He was born on 21 September 1968 in New York, United States. Rappers Posdnuos and Maseo, with whom Turgoy completed his high school and he co-founded De La Soul in 1988. Since his passing news went out many people have been expressing their deep condolenes to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms.