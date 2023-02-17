Tulsidas Balaram Death Reason? Indian Football Legend Tulsidas Balaram dies aged 87

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous Indian football player Tulsidas Balaram has passed away recently. He was an Asian Games gold medallist and he was better known as Tulsidas Balaraman. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 87 on Thursday. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. Now many people are very curious to know about Tulsidas Balaram and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Tulsidas Balaram was a very popular Indian football player who represented the county in international competitions including the Olympic Games. He is widely considered one of the most significant football strikes, India has ever produced. He was a part of Indian football’s holy trinity in the successful 1950s and 60s and he created his mark playing football for the East Bengal of Kolkata and captained the team from 1961 to 1962. In 1962 he achieved an Arjuna Award from the Government of India. He was a very amazing person who earned huge success due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Tulsidas Balaram Death Reason?

According to the report, a member of Indian football’s ‘holy trinity Tulsidas Balaram is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath at the age of 87 on Thursday 16 February 2023. Since his passing news has come on the internet, many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they are very curious to know about his cause of death. He died after a long illness. This news has been confirmed by sources close to his family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Tulsidas Balaram was born on 4 October 1936 in Bolaram, Secunderabad, Hyderabad State, British Raj. He was a beloved son of Muthamma and Tulsidas Kalidas. According to the report, Tulsidas Balaram was admitted to the hospital On December 26, last year, 1962 for the treatment of a urinary infection and abdominal distension.