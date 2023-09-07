TUN vs BOT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Tunisia vs Botswana AFCON Qualifiers

The AFCON Qualifiers Tournament is going to play their next match and this match is fixed to be played between two teams: Tunisia (TUN) and another team is Botswana (BOT). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:30 am on Friday 8 September 2023 this match is going to take place at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium. Both teams contain a lot of fans from around the world and the fans are excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so we made an article and shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

Both teams have played multiple head-to-head matches in this tournament and now going to play the fifth head-to-head match of this tournament.

TUN vs BOT (Tunisia vs Botswana) Match Details

Match: Tunisia vs. Botswana (TUN vs. BOT)

Tournament: AFCON Qualifiers

Date: Friday, 8th September 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi

TUN vs BOT (Tunisia vs Botswana) Starting 11

Tunisia (TUN) Possible Starting 11 1.Aymen Dahmen, 2. Ali Maaloul, 3. Montassar Talbi, 4. Nader Ghandri, 5. Yassine Meriah, 6. Ellyes Skhiri, 7. Aissa Laidouni, 8. Mohamed Ali-Ben Romdhane, 9. Amor Layouni, 10. Youssef Msakni, 11. Anas Haj Mohamed

Botswana (BOT) Possible Starting 11 1.Goitseone Phoko, 2. Thatayaone Ditlhokwe, 3. Mothusi Johnson, 4. Mosha Gaolaolwe, 5. Thabo Babutsi, 6. Mothusi Cooper, 7. Lebogang Ditsele, 8. Gofaone Mabaya, 9. Omaatla Kebatho, 10. Kabelo Seakanyeng, 11. Tumisang Orebonye

According to the reports, This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode. No chance of rain on the match day and the weather is also candid and beautiful which makes the match more interesting.