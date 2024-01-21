CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
TUN vs ML Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup, Tunisia vs Mali Match Details

3 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

It is coming forward that the African Cup of Nations is back with its next football match. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. It is fixed to be played between the team Tunisia (TUN) and the opponent team Mali (ML). It is reported that it will begin at 01:30 am on Sunday 21 January 2024 and it is set to be played at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, a football stadium located in Korhogo, Ivory Coast. In this article, we have mentioned all the details of this match and also talked about the other topics about it.

TUN vs ML Match Details

It is reported that the African Cup of Nations League began recently and all the teams have played only one match yet. If we talk about the both team’s gameplay performance of both teams then it was the beginning. Both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league and their games can’t be expected. Tunisia played one match and faced victory in their last. This team is ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Tunisia has faced an unwell response by facing a loss in the last match and the team is ranked in the 3rd place on the points table.

Match: Tunisia vs Mali (TUN vs ML)
Tournament: African Cup of Nations League
Date: Sunday, 21st January 2024
Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium

TUN vs ML Starting 11

Tunisia (TUN) Possible Starting 11 1.Bechir Ben Said, 2. Ali Maaloul, 3. Montassar Talbi, 4. Yassine Meriah, 5. Wajdi Kechrida, 6. Ellyes Skhiri, 7. Anis Slimane, 8. Mohamed Ali-Ben Romdhane, 9. Youssef Msakni, 10. Taha Yassine Khenissi, 11. Elias Achouri

Mali (ML) Possible Starting 11 1.Djigui Diarra, 2. Hamari Traore, 3. Falaye Sacko, 4. Kiki Kouyate, 5. Sikou Niakate, 6. Lassine Sinayoko, 7. Yves Bissouma, 8. Amadou Haidara, 9. Aliou Dieng, 10. Kamory Doumbia, 11. Sekou Koita

This upcoming football match is set to live broadcast on FanCode where the fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then nothing can be said too early because both teams have only played one match in this league. Both teams have strong and active players and no one is injured. The weather will be clear on the match day and there is no possibility of rain. This match will certainly be one of the best matches, so watch and enjoy. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

