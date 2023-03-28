TUR vs CRO Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Euro QualifiersTurkey vs Croatia

Hello friends, here we are going to share exciting news with those who love to watch football matches. The Euro Qualifiers league is coming back one more time with its two teams. This match is going to be played between Turkey vs Croatia. As we all know that both teams are very famous as they always give their best to entertain their fans. Now all the fans are super excited about this match as they also want to support their favorite team in the match. Here we have more information about the TUR vs CRO match and we will share it with you in this article.

The Euro Qualifiers league is all set for the upcoming football match. Both teams have different gameplay and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Euro Qualifiers match between Turkey vs Croatia will be played at Timsah Arena. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like a team, time, date, day, venue and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Turkey (TUR) vs Croatia (CRO)

Day: Wednesday

Date: 29th March 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Timsah Arena

League: Euro Qualifiers

Turkey (TUR) Possible Playing 11: 1.Mert Gunok, 2. Caglar Soyuncu, 3. Merih Demiral, 4. Ozan Kabak, 5. Ferdi Kadioglu, 6. Onur Bulut, 7. Hakan Calhanoglu, 8. Orkun Kokcu, 9. Cengiz Under, 10. Enes Unal, 11. Cenk Tosun

Croatia (CRO) Possible Playing 11: 1. Dominik Livakovic, 2. Josip Juranovic, 3. Josko Gvardiol, 4. Borna Sosa, 5. Josip Sutalo, 6. Marcelo Brozovic, 7. Mateo Kovacic, 8. Ivan Perisic, 9. Luka Modric, 10. Andrej Kramaric, 11. Marko Livaja

Match Prediction

According to the lineup of the match, both teams' players are very famous and talented. This match is going to be very interesting and enjoyable as two powerful teams are ready to face each other. This match will be played between Turkey vs Croatia on 29th March 2023 from 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT) at Timsah Arena. If we talk about the recent match result then the TUR team won 1 match and on the other hand, the CRO team won 0 matches. The TUR team has more chances to win the match against CRO.