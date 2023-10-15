TUR vs LAT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Turkey vs Latvia Euro Qualifiers League

Euro Qualifiers League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between Turkey (TUR) and another team Latvia (LAT). This upcoming football match will begin at 12:15 am on Monday 16 October 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Torku Arena in Konya, Türkiye. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. Many are waiting to watch and enjoy this upcoming football match, so we shared every single piece of information about this upcoming football match.

Both of the teams are going to play their second head-to-head match of this tournament and they have played multiple games. If we talk about the points table, both teams have played a total of six matches in this tournament and gained a lot of love. Turkiye has faced four wins, one draw, or one loss and ranked in the 2nd place of the points table. Latvia has faced one win, or five losses in the last matches of this league and ranked on the last of the points table. Both have active players and they will give thier best until the end, so watch and enjoy.

TUR vs LAT (Turkey vs Latvia) Match Details

Match: Turkey vs Latvia (TUR vs LAT)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Monday, 16th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

TUR vs LAT Venue: Torku Arena in Konya, Türkiye

TUR vs LAT (Turkey vs Latvia) Starting 11

Turkey (TUR) Possible Starting 11 1.Ugurcan Cakir, 2. Cenk Ozkacar, 3. Ferdi Kadioglu, 4. Samet Akaydin, 5. Abdulkerim Bardakci, 6. Hakan Calhanoglu, 7. Irfan Can Kahveci, 8. Salih Ozcan, 9. Ismail Yuksek, 10. Kerem Akturkoglu, 11. Baris Yilmaz