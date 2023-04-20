Tuscaloosa Car Crash: Alabama Teens Killed In Crash On Prom Night CCTV Footage

We are feeling hard to share this painful news of a horrible accident which took place in ALABAMA, USA. on Saturday morning. The accident took the life of two teens who were in their Tesla car and crashed into a semitrailer truck. The incident took place at Tuscaloosa at around 1.50 am on Saturday morning. As the news spread on the internet, people are shattered by the painful incident. It has been reported that the teens were returning after attending school prom at Paul W. Bryant High School at Tuscaloosa River Market. It has also been reported that there were four teenagers in the car and two of them succumbed to injuries. Be with us with the whole information.

The Alabama police reported that 18-year-old Samuel Brown and 17-year-old Madison Sims were killed in the car crash. Madison Sims was driving the Tesla and 18-year-old Samuel Brown was her front-seat co-passenger. Sims and Brown lost their life on the spot. Families and friends are completely devastated by the untimely death of both. The other two teenagers were in the back seats and are not identified yet. Police have informed that Tesla was pinned underneath the truck’s trailer and all were trapped in the car. Two teens in the backseat are seriously injured.

One of the backseaters an 18-year-old female from Montgomery was rushed to UAB hospital and is very critical. The other a 17-year-old female from Marion has been admitted to DCH Regional Medical Center in Tuscaloosa and is out of danger. The Alabama police are investigating the accident. As per the recent reports, Madison Sims was a student at Bryant High School in Tuscaloosa and Samuel Brown was a student at Robert C. Hatch High School in Uniontown. The teens were returning from an after-school party when the horrifying accident took place. The incident happened on April 15.

It is reported that the accident took place at the intersection of Skyland Boulevard East and Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa. The friends of the deceased teens are posting heartfelt sentiments on various social media platforms. They are stunned by their killing. Both teens were brilliant athletes in their respective schools. Samuel Brown was an excellent football player and Madison Sims was the track star of her school. The school authorities have extended their most sincere condolences to the Brown and Sims family. Our heartfelt prayers and condolences to the family. Stay updated about the world with us………