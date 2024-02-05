TVK’s Krishnagiri West District Secretary Dies in Road, CCTV Video Footgae

Once again we have come among you to share sad news with you. From recent news, we have come to know that a horrific accident took place in Krishnagiri West District. Yes, you heard it right. This news has created a stir on social media platforms, after which people’s attention has been drawn towards this news. The accident that took place in Krishnagiri West District has raised questions in the minds of people as to when this incident happened and what was the outcome of this incident. However, we have collected for you every little information related to this incident. So without any delay let us proceed with the article and know this news in depth.

A horrific accident that took place on Krishnagiri West District Secretary Road is in the headlines on social media and everyone wants to know about this accident. According to sources, we have learned that 40-year-old Sabari, Krishnagiri West District Secretary of Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi Party, was the victim of this accident. When the police came to know about this matter after the incident, without wasting any time they started their investigation on this matter. The police, after investigating the case, shared some heart-wrenching statements and said that the incident took place on a road near Melumalai on Sunday.

The incident was so unfortunate that 40-year-old Sabri died in this incident. Police said that Sabri along with two other persons were victims of this incident. This incident happened late on Sunday night due to which the ongoing investigation on this matter was prolonged. Police identified two more victims, 27-year-old Ashok Kumar and 33-year-old Ashok Kumar. Both the victims were returning from Chennai to Hosur in their car and unknowingly became victims of this incident. He was immediately taken to the nearest hospital for his treatment, from where his treatment is continuing.

The police have kept the incident site sealed and are continuing their investigation on the matter and have found out the reason behind this incident. Police said that Sabari's bike went out of control on the Chennai-Krishnagiri-Bengaluru national highway and he committed suicide after the accident. Sabari's death left his community and his family in a state of grief. On the other hand, the police have sent Sabri's body for postmortem, the reports of which may take time to come.