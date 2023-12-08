TVM doctor’s Cause of Death? Dr Ruwise, Friend Who Backed Out of Marriage Proposal

Today we will share with you a piece of news that is becoming increasingly viral on the internet. Recently it has been reported that a TVM doctor has died. Yes, you heard it right. This news attracted a lot of attention as soon as it came on the internet. Due to this people have shown interest in knowing about the death of a TVM doctor. People want to know when and for what reason the TVM doctor died. We have collected for you every important information related to the death of a TVM doctor. So let us move ahead with the article and know this news in depth.

According to the information, it has been learned that Dr. Shahana, a 26-year-old postgraduate doctor in the surgery department of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, died. This news is making huge headlines on the internet and is forcing people to know about the death of the doctor. Even the police had to get involved in the death of 26-year-old post-graduate doctor Dr. Shahana. When the police issued its strict action on the death of 26-year-old post-graduate doctor Dr. Shahana. To solve this matter, Dr. Shahana’s friend gave his statement to the police and said that she had been accused of abetment to suicide under the sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act. However, this torture had increased so much that Dr. Shahana was forced to commit suicide.

TVM doctor’s Cause of Death?

The police have declared Shahana’s death a suicide. It has been proved in the postmortem reports that Dr. Shahana was taking excessive doses of anesthesia at her residence which became the cause of her death. Taking this matter seriously, the police are continuing their investigation to solve Dr. Shahana’s suicide case. After Shahana’s death, her family is going through a very difficult time. The family says that Shahana’s family will continue to fight to get justice.

Shahana's family has made a big claim that Ruwaiz's family had demanded 150 sovereign gold, 15 acres of land, and a BMW car as dowry for Shahana. However, Shahana's family's financial condition was not good and they could not give that much dowry. Due to pressure from her in-laws, Shahana was forced to sacrifice her life. After learning about Shahana's suicide case, everyone felt disappointed and demanded that Shahana should get justice.