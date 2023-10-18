TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect Launched in India Check Full Specs, Features, Colours and More

TVS Motor Company’s latest scooter, the TVS Jupiter 125, has been launched in India and is priced ex-showroom anywhere from Rs 86,405 to Rs 96,855. It comes with a range of advanced connected features that are set to set a new standard in the segment, giving connected customers the best possible experience. The scooter is available in two new colors – Elegant Red or Matte Copper Bronze – in the SmartXonnect version. TVS has also added a few other features to make it a more competitive option in the market.

The main features of the Jupiter 125 are its metal-like body, LED headlights, and front fuel cap. It also has the biggest under-seat storage in the segment, which is 33 liters and big enough to fit two full-face helmets. Plus, it has the longest seat in its segment and some of the fastest acceleration in the segment thanks to the eco-thrust fuel injector.

TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect Launched

TVS intelliGO is another feature that the Jupiter 125 offers, which is great for comfort and mileage, as it automatically shuts off the engine when you’re idling at a traffic signal or other stop sign. The Jupiter 125 also has a neo-motorcycle look, with a reshaped turn indicator on the front apron and LED lights on the handlebars. It also has a single-piece saddle with a backrest and diamond-cut alloy wheels.