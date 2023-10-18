Headline

TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect Launched in India Check Full Specs, Features, Colours and More

3 hours ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

TVS Motor Company’s latest scooter, the TVS Jupiter 125, has been launched in India and is priced ex-showroom anywhere from Rs 86,405 to Rs 96,855. It comes with a range of advanced connected features that are set to set a new standard in the segment, giving connected customers the best possible experience. The scooter is available in two new colors – Elegant Red or Matte Copper Bronze – in the SmartXonnect version. TVS has also added a few other features to make it a more competitive option in the market.

TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect Launched

The main features of the Jupiter 125 are its metal-like body, LED headlights, and front fuel cap. It also has the biggest under-seat storage in the segment, which is 33 liters and big enough to fit two full-face helmets. Plus, it has the longest seat in its segment and some of the fastest acceleration in the segment thanks to the eco-thrust fuel injector.

TVS Jupiter 125 SmartXonnect Launched

TVS intelliGO is another feature that the Jupiter 125 offers, which is great for comfort and mileage, as it automatically shuts off the engine when you’re idling at a traffic signal or other stop sign. The Jupiter 125 also has a neo-motorcycle look, with a reshaped turn indicator on the front apron and LED lights on the handlebars. It also has a single-piece saddle with a backrest and diamond-cut alloy wheels.

TVS Jupiter 125 is the new 125cc scooter from TVS. It’s powered by a single-cylinder 4-stroke engine that’s also used in their Ntorq 125. The engine produces 6kW of power at 6,500 rpm and 10.5Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. It can get up to 50 km/l and has a front telescopic suspension, 3-step adjustable rear shocks, and a drum system at both ends with a disc brake option at the front. It’s one of the 125cc scooters on the market in India, and it competes with other scooters like Honda Activa, Dio, Hero Destini, Maestro, and Yamaha Fascino.

Mr. Aniruddha Haldar of TVS Motor Company commented on the launch of the TVS Jupiter 125, stating that in the current digital age, staying connected is no longer just a convenience, but a way of living. He further asserted that there is only one moment when you are not connected, and this is when you are on the TVS Jumbo 125. Mr. Haldar further stated that the TVS Jupiter 125 will provide customers with the ability to stay connected on the go and that the innovative connectivity features of SmartXtalk and SmartXtrack will transform the riding experience. He is confident that the Jupiter 125 will be the vehicle of the future, and that customers will be able to enjoy the journey of being connected.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.