TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Launched In Sri Lanka Full Specification Features Images :- TVS Motor Company has finally launched its most awaited TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition scooter. The bike has been launched in Sri Lanka. The NTorq 125 Race Edition is a variant of the TVS NTorq 125 with minor cosmetic updates, even though there are no mechanical updates.

The NTorq 125 Race Edition is accessible in a three-tone combination of matte black, metallic black as well as metallic red, together with racy chequered flag graphics. In addition to that, the Race Edition also gets LED daytime running lights (DRLs), LED headlamp as well as comes equipped with a hazard light switch.

Launched in September 2018, the TVS NTorq 125 comes with a 124.79 cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, three-valve engine which puts out 9.25 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 10.5 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm.

While the sales of TVS have been under pressure in the domestic market because of an extraordinary slowdown in the domestic automotive industry, the exports of TVS Motor Company have been witnessing strong growth.

TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Specification Features

In December 2019, overall exports of TVS Motor Company increased by 22 per cent, with 20 per cent growth in exports of two-wheelers. In December 2019, TVS exported total of 73,512 units of three-wheelers as well as two-wheelers, with 58,375 units of those numbers being accounted for by two-wheelers.

R Dilip, Executive Vice President – International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “Since its launch, the TVS NTorq 125 has become a darling of its Gen Z customers in Sri Lanka. Apart from its striking appearance and the TVS SmartXonnect feature, it is the performance which has been the hallmark of the TVS NTorq 125 experience. The scooter is built on a rich pedigree of 37 years of TVS Racing and the Race Edition is launched to celebrate the same. Today over 4 lakh youthful consumers across the globe are proud NTorq-ians and with this launch we are confident of growing this tribe from strength to strength,”

TVS NTorq 125 Race Edition Reviews Images

“The launch of TVS NTORQ 125 has witnessed a huge turn around in the Sri Lankan scooter market. The scooter has become an immediate favourite and we are sure the Race Edition will satisfy customers seeking an element of thrill and wanting more from the scooter,” said Ravi Liyanage, CEO, TVS Sri Lanka.