TVS vs ALP Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup The Vision Shipping vs Alif Pharma Ajman Pro T20 Cup

In this article, we are going to talk about the next cricket match of the Ajman Pr0 T20 Cup League. This match is set to play The Vision Shipping (TVS) and Alif Pharma (ALP) and both teams have a large number of fans. This amazing match is fixed to be played at 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday 6 September 2023. This match will be played at Eden Gardens Ajman located in UAE. In this stadium, many superb matches have been played and it is expected that various unexpected events will also seen in this upcoming match. Let’s continue this article to learn more about this match.

Both teams have played multiple matches before this tournament and won the hearts of their fans and audiences. This upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams and it is expected that this match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Alif Pharma played well and received a good response from the viewers and The Vision Shipping also gave thier best but faced an unwell response from the fans. Both teams have strong players who will give thier best to win this match, so watch and enjoy it.

TVS vs ALP (The Vision Shipping vs Alif Pharma) Match Details

Match: The Vision Shipping vs Alif Pharma (TVS vs ALP)

Tournament: Ajman Pro T20 Cup

Date: Wednesday, 6th September 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

TVS vs ALP Venue: Eden Gardens Ajman, UAE

TVS vs ALP (The Vision Shipping vs Alif Pharma) Playing 11

The Vision Shipping (TVS) Possible Playing 11 1.Umer Arshad(WK), 2. Fayaz Dongaroan, 3. Usman Khan, 4. Salman Khan Jr, 5. Ali Abid, 6. Muhammad Ikram Janjua, 7. Mohammad Nadeem, 8. Fayyaz Ahmed, 9. Sajjad Malook, 10. Jawad Ghani, 11. Rohid Bangash

Alif Pharma (ALP) Possible Playing 11 1.Junaid Shamsuddin, 2. Abdul Khaliq(WK), 3. Saad Maqsood, 4. Uzair Maan, 5. Muhammad Asad Ali Raja, 6. Hammad Ahmed Khan, 7. Said Umar Shah, 8. Zohair Iqbal, 9. Wasim Akram, 10. Syed Masih-Ur-Rahman(C), 11. Sikandar Muhammad Khan

Presently, there are no details have been shared about any player injury and no one is suffering from any minor or major injuries before this match. There is no chance of rain and the weather is also sunny on the math day which will be enjoyed by the audiences on the match day. It will be live broadcast on Fancode and some verified streaming platforms. The pitch is also balanced for both teams and here we will enjoy the batter's best shot and amazing performance. Fans are showing their excitement for this upcoming match.