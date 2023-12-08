TWE vs EXC Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup FC Twente vs Excelsior Dutch League

Today, we are going to talk about the Dutch League’s next football match. It is going to be played between FC Twente (TWE) and the opponent team (EXC). Lots of people and fans are waiting for this upcoming match and they are expressing their excitement to know more about this match. It will begin to play at 12:30 am on Saturday 9 December 2023 and it is set to take place at De Grolsch Veste. Multiple questions are also arriving in people’s minds related to this match, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information in brief in this article.

Both teams played well in the previous matches and it was most liked by the fans and audience. It will be the first face-to-face match of both teams in this league and both have played a total of 14 matches yet. FC Twente has faced nine wins, three draws, or two losses in the last matches, and the team is ranked in the 4th place on the points table. On the other hand, Excelsior has faced three wins, seven draws, or four losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 10th place on the points table. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will give their best.

TWE vs EXC (FC Twente vs Excelsior) Match Details

Match: FC Twente vs Excelsior (TWE vs EXC)

Tournament: Dutch League 2023

Date: Saturday, 9th December 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: De Grolsch Veste

TWE vs EXC (FC Twente vs Excelsior) Starting 11

FC Twente (TWE) Possible Starting 11 1.Lars Unnerstall, 2. Mees Hilgers, 3. Robin Propper, 4. Alfons Sampsted, 5. Youri Regeer, 6. Michal Sadilek, 7. Michel Vlap, 8. Sem Steijn, 9. Mathias Kjolo, 10. Daan Rots, 11. Ricky van Wolfswinkel