Twisten Suicide Reason? Valorant Pro Player Death Cause And Obituary, Family

Twisten Suicide Reason?

Furthermore, in February 2023, the esports player was reportedly hospitalized and underwent treatment for self-harm. The Valorant Pro player had reportedly been stuffing from depression. Karel “Twisten” Aenbrener, a professional esports player for Team Vitality, died at the age of 19. The team announced the sad news on 7 June 2023. People are very sad after hearing this news. People are paying tribute to him and sending prayers to him so that he may rest in peace. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected.

The family is requesting privacy during this time of grief.