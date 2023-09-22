Two Arrested: Specially-abled Girl Kidnapped, Raped in Moving Taxi in Mumbai

Specially-abled girl kidnapped, raped in moving taxi in Mumbai, 2 arrested. Two individuals have been apprehended by the police on charges of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl with special needs while she was inside a moving taxi in Mumbai. In Mumbai, a 14-year-old girl with special needs was purportedly kidnapped while traveling in a taxi. Two men, including the taxi driver, Prakash Pande, and Salman Sheikh (26), have been arrested in connection with the case, and they are facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident occurred on September 18 when the minor had a disagreement with her family. Subsequently, she decided to visit her relatives in Malvani and boarded a taxi for that purpose. However, during the journey, the taxi driver picked up his associate, Salman Sheikh, in Dadar. Salman Sheikh is accused of allegedly assaulting the girl while the taxi was in motion between Dadar and Santacruz. Prakash Pande, the taxi driver, is accused of aiding Salman in this act.

Following the assault, the girl was left in Malvani. Upon reaching her relative’s residence, she recounted the ordeal to them. Subsequently, the police arrested both suspects within a span of two hours. In the jurisdiction of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) Police Commissionerate, twelve cases have been filed, raising concerns about the safety of women. The police have taken immediate action in some cases, especially those involving minors, by arresting the accused after the FIRs were registered.



In one incident, the Waliv police apprehended a 53-year-old cook from a school in Vasai East. He was accused of sexually abusing a Class 4 student, luring her with ₹10 and a few chocolates in the school canteen. The incident came to light when the girl found the ₹10 note in her pocket and revealed to her mother what had transpired. The mother promptly reported the incident to the police, leading to the arrest of the cook, who was allegedly subjected to local residents’ ire before being handed over to the authorities.



In Virar, another case involved a 17-year-old boy who was arrested for allegedly assaulting his 12-year-old neighbor under the pretext of playing a game. The boy had invited the girl into his room, where he instructed her to lie on the bed and act as a patient while he pretended to be a doctor. During this incident, the boy assaulted the girl and threatened her with harm if she spoke about it. The situation took a grim turn when the girl was hospitalized for stomach pain, and her parents discovered that she was pregnant. Similarly, the Achole police in Vasai arrested a man for allegedly impregnating a 12-year-old girl who resided in his neighborhood.