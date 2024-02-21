Two-Car Crash on Millersport Highway Sends One to Hospital, CCTV Video Footage

Recently, a tragic crash took place on Millersport Highway, and the news of this incident is making headlines on the news channels. One person was injured badly in this incident and admitted to the hospital. In our daily world, every day many individuals lose their lives after being involved in accidents, and most of the reason behind accidents is drinking alcohol. Now, the news of this Millersport Highway accident is creating a buzz among people and has raised multiple questions on the internet. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this crash incident and we will try to mention all the details.

Authorities have made their involvement and shared some details through statements. Reportedly, it was a two-car crash incident that happened in Amherst on the Millersport Highway on Tuesday morning 20 February 2024. In this accident, one person was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. Yes, this crash sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries and there are no other reports shared related to anyone’s death or other causalities. The name of the injured is not revealed and there is no details have been shared about his injuries or current health status. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more…

Two-Car Crash on Millersport Highway

It was a two-car collision crash incident and both vehicles have been identified as a Nissan and Subaru. Reports say a Nissan was traveling on Millersport Highway when it suddenly collided with the Subaru and then continued northbound, crossing all lanes of traffic and leaving the roadway. The car later hit a light pole (a telephone pole) and two trees before coming to a complete stop. Eggertsville Fire assisted with the accident and informed the authorities. They immedialty reached the incident scene and began an investigation. The exact reason behind this collision is still unclear and not disclosed openly. Read on…

The driver of Nissan suffered serious injuries in this accident and was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the driver of of the Subaru was not injured and not suffering. The crash is still under investigation and the officials are looking for anyone with security or dashcam videos at the time of the crash. There is no details have been shared about the victims' families and our sources are on the way to fetch more details.