Two Dead After 35-vehicle Crash on I-5 in California, CCTV Video Footage

CCTV Video Footage

4 hours ago
by Vandna Chauhan

In today’s article, we are going to share some disturbing news with you. Recent news has revealed that a single-vehicle accident occurred near Valley Station. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After listening to this news, the same question might be roaming in your mind when did the single-vehicle accident happen near Valley Station? What consequences have emerged from this incident? Have the police released their investigation on the case and many other questions? We have collected for you every clear information related to this news. Scroll up your scroll and continue reading the article.

Two Dead After 35-vehicle Crash

As we told you in the above paragraph a fatal accident involving a single vehicle took place near Valley Station. However, along with this news making headlines on the internet, people are also curious to know about this accident. According to information, it has been learned that a single-vehicle accident took place near Valley Station on Sunday afternoon. As soon as the police got information about this incident, they reached the spot without any delay and tried to handle the matter. Police continued their investigation and also shared some heartbreaking news with the public that a person lost his life in a horrific accident that occurred near southwest Louisville.

Two Dead After 35-vehicle Crash on I-5 in California

The incident occurred at 2:15 p.m. on Lower River Road near the Greenbelt Highway. However, the police have not yet revealed the identity of the victim. Two other victims of this incident were admitted to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. This incident has stunned the Louisville community. After the incident, other drivers had to face problems like heavy traffic jams and road closures.

The police are continuing their investigation to solve this case seriously. The police are busy finding out when this incident happened and what could have been the reason for this incident to happen. The family of the victim is going through a very difficult time after losing him in a road accident. Like always, this accident also teaches us that we should drive with utmost caution. If we show any carelessness while driving, we may have to risk our lives. Here we have shared with you all the information related to this horrific accident. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news because we will provide you with all the latest news.

