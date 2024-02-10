Two Dead After Plane Crashes on Florida Highway, CCTV Video Footage

There is a video coming forward related to the tragic accident that shows a small plane, and vehicle engulfed in flames after a collision on I-75 near Naples, Florida. It went viral in a short time and crossed a large number of views over the internet sites. It is creating a buzz among the people and many are hitting the online platforms to get more details about this tragic accident. It is also reported that two people lost their lives and left a massive damage. The authorities made their involvement and shared some details regarding this crash. Our sources have also fetched all the available information and we will try it all in this article. Let’s continue your reading and don’t skip any single word.

According to the reclusive sources, it was a collision incident that happened between a small plane and a car. It took place on Friday afternoon 9 January 2024 on Interstate 75 near Naples, Florida. The small plane, a Bombardier Challenger 600 jet, was operated by Hop-a-Jet Worldwide Charter and was scheduled to fly back to Fort Lauderdale on the afternoon of Friday (the day of the accident). The Federal Aviation Administration stated the accident occurred when two of the plane’s engines failed while attempting an emergency landing. Some videos related to this accident have also been shared on the internet, in which the small plane is on fire and thick black smoke is coming out. There are still many details yet to be shared about this incident, so continue your reading…

Two Dead After Plane Crashes on Florida Highway

A total of five people were on board the small plane when it crashed near a highway exit in Collier County, Florida. Reportedly, the accident occurred when the small plane lost both of its engines and collided with a vehicle on a Florida interstate while the pilot attempted to make an emergency landing. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash caused a pile of debris, forcing officials to close Interstate 75. The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles and the Collier County Sheriff’s Office announced that two people died in the collision. Furthermore, the plane was scheduled to travel to Fort Lauderdale and was traveling from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio to Naples, Florida Airport, but unfortunately got involved in this brutal crash incident. read on…

The news of this collision spread like wildfire and a video is going viral on the internet. The video is available to watch on various social media pages and many social media users are sharing their reactions by commenting. This was a collision between a small plane and a car on 9 February 2024 on Interstate 75 near Naples, Florida. Two people died in this accident and there is no news of anyone’s death. At this time, details are limited and there is no information about the deceased. Officials are continuing their investigation and everything will become clear after complete investigation. We will update you soon. Keep following dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.