Two Florida Democratic Leaders Arrested While Protesting Abortion Bill Explained!

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you Florida Democratic Patry director Nikki Fried and Senate minority leader Lauren Book were among 11 people arrested on Monday night. Recently the news has come on the internet and many people are very shocked by this news. This news become a topic of discussion as this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, Nikki Fried and Lauren Book have been arrested with nearly a dozen others on Monday at Tallahassee City Hall because they protested the Florida Senate passing a six-week abortion ban. The objection was produced by Woman’s Voices of Southwest Florida, Florida National Organization for Women, and Bans off Miami with the support of other community organizations. Reportedly, the Florida Planned Parenthood Action published footage of the arrest on Twitter. While protesters were being placed in handcuffs, they yelled shame” at police officers. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Two Florida Democratic Leaders Arrested

In the news release, the Tallahassee Police Department stated that protesters against the abortion ban were informed they would have to go after sunset, but 11 individuals denied to go and were arrested for trespassing. Both Booke and Fried have been charged with trespassing on property after a warning. ” You know, there are certain things that are just worth battling for. And this is not about the two of us. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by this incident. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the right complete article.

Fried is set to be indicted on 18 May, while Book will be back in court on 27 April. The protest came after the state’s Senate endorsed a bill to ban abortions after six weeks. The six-week ban would nearer align Florida with the abortion restrictions of other Republican-controlled states and give Gov.Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on the many social networking sites. Here we have shared all the information which we had and if we will get any information about the news then we will update you soon as soon. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more information.