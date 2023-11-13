Two Hit-and-Run Incidents in Greater Noida on Diwali Evening, CCTV Video Footage

There are two cases coming forward related to the hit-and-run incidents and both incidents occurred in Greater Noida in celebration of Diwali. Some videos have been shared related to this incident and these videos are running in the trends of social media pages. It is creating a buzz and becoming a topic of discussion, so we made an article. Lots of questions are arising in people’s minds and surfacing over the internet sites. Let’s discuss this incident in detail and we will try to cover all the details.

According to sources, the first case is coming to light from Noida Sector-119 where a hit-and-run incident took place and a total of three people were badly affected. Three people were involved in this incident and they are currently undergoing treatment. A video has also been shared on the internet in which the entire incident is captured. This happened during Diwali celebrations in Greater Noida on Sunday 12 November 2023. It happened outside a residential society around 11 pm when a speeding car ran over people enjoying the festivities. Of the three victims, one person was thrown onto the roof of the car while the vehicle collided with the other. keep reading…

2 Hit-and-Run Incidents in Greater Noida

On the other hand, in the second incident on Diwali night, a security guard of a residential society in Greater Noida West narrowly escaped being hit by a speeding car. The driver of the SUV was in an intoxicated state. This incident was captured in a video and this video went viral on social media. In this viral video, an SUV is seen zigzagging on the road before hitting the security guard. He jumps and survives a major accident. However, the driver does not stop and flees the scene as several people can be seen taking care of the guards. Several details are left to mention, so scroll down and continue your reading.

After both incidents, the authorities began an investigation, and an FIR was registered in the Noida Sector-119 hit-and-run case. It is reported that four teams have been formed to arrest the accused. All three victims have been admitted to ICU at the Kailash Hospital in Noida and thier conditions are critical. Presently, the personal details of the injured individuals are not revealed and there is no more information is coming forward. We have mentioned all the details above in this article and we will update our article after getting more information. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.