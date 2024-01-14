Two Killed in Richmond Crash that Split Car Into 3 Pieces, CCTV Video Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a collision in Richmond claimed the lives of two individuals, resulting in the car being split into three pieces. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Friday morning, two individuals lost their lives in a single-car crash in Richmond. The incident took place near Carlson Boulevard and Florida Avenue. At 7:16 a.m., the Richmond Fire Department received a call alerting them to the crash. Concurrently, the Richmond Police Department received multiple calls regarding the incident and is currently present at the scene. The collision, which only involved one vehicle, seemed to be influenced by speed, as indicated by Richmond PD Lt. Donald Patchin. Footage from the scene suggested that the vehicle may have collided with a tree, resulting in it breaking into three pieces.

A section of the car was observed against a tree. An individual interviewed by KRON4 mentioned that it was not unusual for cars to exceed the speed limit on Carlson. Law enforcement officers anticipate an extended presence at the scene, and they have confirmed that the closure of Carlson at Florida will be maintained for the time being. Yearly statistics reveal a significant number of car accidents in California. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) recorded over 251,000 injuries and fatalities in 2019 stemming from vehicle collisions. A notable portion of these collisions, resulting in property damage or injuries, took place on metropolitan freeways, with the majority concentrated in Los Angeles County.



