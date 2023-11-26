Two men charred to death after car catches fire in Noida

Recently, a terrible incident occurred in which a car burnt badly and two people lost their lives in this incident. The two deceased were identified as Vijay Chaudhary and Anas who were close friends. The news of this fire incident is making headlines in the news channels and an investigation has begun to understand the exact circumstances. There is a video also shared on the internet that is rapidly circulating in the trends of social media pages. Lots of queries are arriving in people’s minds related to this topic, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information about this incident.

Two men charred to death after car catches fire

According to the reports, two people passed away in a fire incident that occurred on Saturday early morning 25 November 2023 in Sector 119, Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. In this incident, two individuals died and they were charred badly when they were trapped when the car caught fire. Both of the dead persons were identified as Vijay Chaudhary and Anas. Vijay was a software engineer and the Anas was running a furniture business. Both were close friends and their deaths sent the shockwaves to their community and the families. There are some details left to share, so scroll down this page and continue your reading.

After this fire incident, the authorities reached the incident scene and controlled the fire. It is being told that both of them were returning from a party and became victims of this accident. Both were trapped in the car at the time of this incident. The fire may have been caused by a short circuit in the car’s air conditioner, which caused the doors to lock automatically. Reportedly, a guard posted at the main gate of Amrapali Platinum, from where one of the deceased was to disembark, called the fire department at 6.25 am to inform that a white Swift was engulfed in flames on a nearby road.

Both of the deceased were identified as closed friends while Vijay was a resident of Amrapali, Platinum, and Anas was from Sector 53, Noida. Both were 27 years old at the time of their passing. The Department sent a team to the incident scene along with a fire tender and when the fire doused, they found two bodies inside in the car. They were charred badly in this incident and now, their bodies were sent for an autopsy. The car belonged to Vijay and it was registered in Ghaziabad. The investigation is under way and we will update you soon.