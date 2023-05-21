Two people died and three were injured in a car accident in Swaroop Nagar

There is a shocking piece of news is coming forward related to a crash in which two people passed away and three injured badly. This terrible crash incident took place in Virudhnagar City located in Tamil Nadu. This accident news is continuously running in the trends of the news sites and creating a great buzz on the internet. This crash incident attracts the interest of many people who are now hitting the search engine to know more about this tragic crash. Let us discuss in detail the complete information and also talk about some more details related to this accident in this article, so read continuously and completely.

After this crash, the police began an investigation and share some details related to this accident. This car crash incident occurred on Friday 19 May 2023 when the car overturned after hitting a bridge. In this accident, two people passed, and three sustained major injuries. The dead individuals were identified as N Perumal who was 63 years old or A Rajendran was also 63 years old at the time of thier death and they both were the resident of Salem district. The investigation and still ongoing and the investigators are continuing this investigation. Swipe up and scroll down to know more about this crash accident.

The injured people were identified as Perumal’s son P Ramesh, 37 years old, daughter-in-law R Shenbagavalli, 35 years old, granddaughter Akshayasree, 12 years old, and relative Rajendran. It is shared that they all went to the temple located at Tiruchendur in the Tuticorin district. And returning back to Saleem when this crash incident took place. It is said that Perumal was driving the car when the family was going to the Madurai-Kanyakumari four-lane highway near Pattampudur village in Virudhunagar. The reason behind this crash is said as Perulam lost control of the car and rammed into a bridge.

After this crash, the police began an investigation. It is shared that the deceased people died at the incident spot where the injured people were immediately taken to the hospital. Now the injured people are getting treatment for their injuries and the admitted to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.