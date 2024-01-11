CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Two Police Inspectors Killed in Car Crash, CCTV Video Footage

53 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

There is a shocking piece of news coming out related to a fatal crash incident that claimed the lives of two Delhi police inspectors. It is reported that they both were killed as they rammed into a truck and the news of this heartbreaking incident is making headlines over the news channels. Now, the news of this fatal accident is rapidly circulating in the internet trends and attracting the attention of many. Several questions have been raised, so we made an article and answered about what happened to him, the cause of their deaths, details surrounding this incident, and more in this article.

Two Police Inspectors Killed in Car Crash

Investigation has started regarding this incident and the officials have also issued some statements. It is reported that this fatal accident happened on Monday 8 January 2024 at around 11:30 pm near Kundli Border, Sonipat, Haryana, India. Two Delhi Police officers died in this accident and both have been identified as Dinesh Beniwal and Ranbir Singh Chahal. Both the inspectors were heading towards Sonipat for official work in their private car, but unfortunately, they were involved in a fatal incident that took place near Pyau Maniyari. There are still many details yet to be shared, so continue your reading to learn more…

Two Police Inspectors Killed in Car Crash

Moreover, Dinesh was driving the car at the time of the incident and it is also stated that “the truck driver suddenly applied brakes and Beniwal did not have enough time to stop his car, resulting in the accident.” The truck driver ran away from the incident scene after this fatal incident but the driver has been identified and the department has formed teams to detain the suspect. After Chahal’s relative Ram Kumar lodged a police complaint, the department registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in connection with the incident. Keep reading…

Let us talk about both deceased police officers, Dinesh Beniwal was living with his wife and two children. His brother is currently working as an employee in the CISF and his father also works with the Delhi Police. On the other side, Ranbir Singh Chahal has been working with the Delhi police since 2008 and he joined as a sub-inspector. He was also survived by his wife and two children. This fatal crash incident happened on Monday but the details were disclosed on Tuesday by the authorities. The investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon. Stay connected with dekhnews.com to read more articles.

