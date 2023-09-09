Two RI Men Face Murder Charges in Death of Pregnant Woman Found in Pond

Two men were found guilty of killing a 34-year-old woman. According to the sources. two felons indicated for the murder of a 34-year-old woman who was pregnant at the time of her passing. Her dead body was found in an icy pond. Recently, this news has gone viral, and the entire world wants to know about the viral news. The moment this news was uploaded on the internet it’s gone viral and created a huge controversy. People are hugely searching for the identification of the felons. In this article, we are going to talk about Leila Patricia Duarte Da Luz. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, two felons indicated for the murder of a pregnant woman are identified as Michael Lambert and Gary GromKiewicz. Two men were charged in connection with killing a pregnant woman. After, the investigation the woman’s dead body was found in Rhode Island by a fisherman in an icy pond. The body was discovered before last year’s Christmas. Both men are facing legal charges after being found guilty of murder. This created a huge buzz on the internet. The accused name Gary R. GromKiewicz is a 36-year-old man who was the ex-boyfriend of Leila Patricia Duarte Da Luz.

Two RI Men Face Murder Charges in Death

Further, Gary R. Gromkiewicz was the father of the unborn child. Another man found guilty in this case name is Michael Lambert is 46-year-old man. Not only this, Michael Lambert murdered a man in 1994 on Thanksgiving Day. He was on probation in 2015 after committing murder. The accused refused to know where was Da Luz. As per the Journal coverage, Michael Lambert was found guilty of murdering a homeless man under an Interstate 95 onramp in Providence. Both are facing first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Scroll down the page to learn more.

As per the sources, they are scheduled on September 29, in Kent County Superior Court in connection with the murder. Further, the victim’s dead body was found on December 21, 2022. According to the medical reports, she died of suffocation. The doctors found water in her lungs which means she was alive at the time she entered the water. Almost after a 5-month investigation Gromkiewicz and Lambert were found guilty of murdering a pregnant woman. Now, both are facing criminal charges and Gromkiewicz was on probation for committing felony assault with a deadly weapon in 2015. Keep following the Dekh News to get fast recent viral news.