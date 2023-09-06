Two Run Over By Vehicle After E-Rickshaw Overturns, 2 Others Injured in Delhi

E-rickshaw overturned and fell over people leading to the tragic loss of two lives. Good Day Readers. Today disheartening news has come from Burari, New Delhi. Stating that an E-rickshaw flipped over a few people and caused the tragic loss of two lives. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Police reported that an e-rickshaw in North Delhi’s Burari area overturned, resulting in the tragic loss of two lives and injuries to two others. In North Delhi’s Burari, a distressing incident occurred on Monday when an e-rickshaw overturned, leading to the unfortunate demise of two individuals and causing injuries to two more. Authorities are investigating the possibility that an unidentified vehicle may have struck the victims following their fall onto the road.

The incident in Burari occurred as the victims were heading back to North Delhi from catering services at a party in Jahangirpuri. Additionally, two more individuals sustained injuries in the accident, including a woman who served as a cook for the catering company. The accident occurred as the victims were on their way back to North Delhi after delivering catering services at an event in Jahangirpuri. Two additional individuals, including a woman employed as a cook for the catering company, sustained injuries. Authorities received notification of the incident during Monday night, according to the police.

Two Run Over By Vehicle After E-Rickshaw Overturns

Sanjeev (45) and Amar Singh (36) have been identified as the unfortunate individuals who lost their lives. They were reportedly employed by a catering firm in the city, as reported by Times Now. Tragically, one of the victims was driving the e-rickshaw at the time of the incident.



Authorities are currently making efforts to identify the dumper truck believed to be involved in the accident. A police complaint lodged at Burari police station alleges that negligence and reckless driving led to the accident. Regrettably, one of the victims passed away on the scene, while another man succumbed to his injuries during medical treatment. As of Tuesday afternoon, the conditions of the two injured individuals remained critical.