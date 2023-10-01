Two Students Lost Around Rs 13 Lakh in a Home Rental Scam, Latest News

Two students lost around Rs 13 lakh in a home rental scam, here is what happened. Within a span of 24 hours, the police efficiently cracked the case, leading to the apprehension of all the suspects, who will now face incarceration. Additional legal measures are being pursued against them. The police official expressed their intention to reward the investigative team with Rs 25,000 for their outstanding efforts. In a troubling occurrence, a 22-year-old student by the name of Eason Lee and his companion became targets of an intricate rental scam in London, resulting in a loss exceeding £13,000. In a troubling event, a 22-year-old student named Eason Lee and a companion found themselves ensnared in a complex rental scam in London, resulting in a loss exceeding £13,000, which translates to approximately Rs 13 lakh in India.

This alarming incident highlights the escalating problem of rental fraud in the UK, with reported cases witnessing a 23 percent increase from 2021 to 2022, as indicated by data from Action Fraud. In his quest for housing in London, Lee faced intense competition among renters. Inadvertently, he came across what appeared to be a genuine listing for a two-bedroom apartment in Stratford, east London, on OpenRent, without realizing it was a deception.

The fraudsters operated under the guise of a legitimate agency, presenting a selection of properties for potential renters to consider. To secure access to the flat of their choice, the victim used Booking.com for booking, leaving Lee and fellow renters completely unaware of the scam.



Following their property viewing, Lee and his companion were provided with documents that seemed authentic, including what appeared to be a legitimate contract and invoice. They went as far as cross-referencing the landlord’s details on the Land Registry. However, as reported by the BBC, the scammers had craftily employed the actual property owner’s name and a valid registration number from a bona fide real estate agency to ensnare them. Without suitable guarantors, Lee and his friend were compelled to make a substantial initial payment, equivalent to six months’ rent, along with a deposit amounting to five weeks’ rent. However, their peace was shattered shortly after transferring these funds when they received a distressing email from OpenRent, triggering alarm.



Despite their persistent attempts to reach the agent, their endeavors proved futile, and no one came forward to hand over the property keys. In the midst of this exasperating period, Lee encountered other individuals who had also been ensnared by comparable deceitful schemes. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Lee promptly reported the fraudulent activity to OpenRent, their bank, and subsequently to Action Fraud, the authority responsible for handling fraud and cybercrime cases. In response, Action Fraud informed Lee that his case would undergo a thorough 28-day evaluation, with the potential for it to be later referred to the Metropolitan Police for a comprehensive investigation.



Various types of scams are on the rise in numerous countries, emphasizing the importance of heightened caution. It is advisable to complete all legal documentation before making any payments. Indians traveling abroad should exercise particular vigilance, as newcomers to a country may be more susceptible to scams due to limited familiarity with rental procedures. Nevertheless, it’s important to note that such scams can also occur in India.