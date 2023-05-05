Two Teens Killed in Crash With Wrong-Way, Drunk Driver on Long Island CCTV Footage

Recently shocking incident news has come on the internet that two 14 years old boys were killed in a crash when a wrong-way, drunk pickup truck driver collided with their car. This fatal incident happened on Long Island late Wednesday. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very shocked by this incident as no one thought that they would lose their lives like this. This news became a topic of discussion and now they are very curious to know about the complete information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

On the basis of the Nassau County Police report, 34 years old Amandeep Singh who had been driving his 2019 Dodge Ram south in the northbound lanes on North Broadway in Jericho around 10:30 p.m. When he smashed into a 2019 Alfa Romeo four-door sedan with four male teens inside. The two boys who were killed in the crash have been not instantly identified by police. The boys were 14 years old and he was declared dead at the scene. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Two Teens Killed in Crash With Wrong-Way

Reportedly, 16- and 17-year-old boys were also inside the sedan. After the accident, they have been taken to a local hospital for internal injuries but were inside in stable condition. After the initial collision, the 2023 Volvo, driven by a 49 years old lady and carrying a 16-year-old boy was also hit by the Alpha Romero. They got minor wounds and they received treatment on the spot and were then let go. Singh was taken into custody and sent to a hospital with minor wounds. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, two boys were killed and two others have been hospitalized after a terrible crash. This incident happened on North Broadway at around 10:30 pm on Wednesday. Singh operated a Dodge Ram and travelled south in the highway’s northbound lanes. This is very painful news for the families of the people involved in this accident. Since the news went out on social media platfroms many people are very shocked and saddened. Here we have shared all the information which we had if we will get any information then we will update you as soon as possible. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.