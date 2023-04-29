Two Women Dead After a Car Crash at Nepean Hospital CCTV Footage Explained!

Recently the news of an accident is viral on the internet which took over the lives of two women. The news is from Sydney, Australia. The news shocked the people as one woman was just a pedestrian and was on her way and in no time lost her life. The other woman was taking treatment in the hospital after treatment death was waiting for her outside. The terrifying incident shattered the people. The families and friends of the women are devastated by the untimely and sudden loss of their family members. We are sharing the whole info about the incident in this article. Scroll down to know more.

The horrifying news has been reported from Sydney, Australia. It has been reported that a car hit another car and then crashed into a building at a hospital. The car was parked in the parking area. The driver, who has been identified as a 60 years old woman was trying to reverse her car which reportedly hit another car in which a 30 years old woman was there and a car rammed into her car. The car being reversed was then crashed into the building of the hospital killing one pedestrian woman who was in her 40s.

Two Women Dead After a Car Crash

As the scary incident happened, the hospital staff and paramedics rushed to the accident spot to help the injured. But both the women, one who was reversing the car and was around 60 and a pedestrian of around 40 years of age could not be saved. However, the woman whose car was hit is out of danger. The tragic incident shocked the people as the news is surfacing the internet. The witnesses of the horrifying incident are expressing their horror as in no time the whole episode went off and no one understood. It has been reported that the incident occurred at about 3.20 pm on Thursday.

The incident took place at Napean Hospital in Kingswood. Paramedics tried hard to save both the women but both could not be saved. The NSW police are investigating the incident as it seems that the woman who was reversing the car must have suffered some medical issue because of which she sped up her car. According to the police, the car hit hard in the hospital building. Further investigations are ongoing relating to this accident. Emergency services were reached at once but the scene was so scary that the car was in such a bad condition as it hit into the brick wall. Only the emergency department remained open and all others were standstill for some time as the police reached for investigations. Stay tuned ………….