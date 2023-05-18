Every day, emergency rooms bustle with people seeking medical attention after an injury. These unintentional injuries are caused by car accidents, workplace accidents, and more, disrupting lives in the process.



The CDC estimates that 29.4 million people seek medical treatment in hospital emergency rooms across the country every year. The one thing personal injuries all have in common is that they are unintentional, and most of them are the result of someone else’s negligence.

If you have sustained an injury because of the careless actions of another, you may want to file a personal injury claim. Here’s more on the types of personal injury claims that are commonly filed in Tucson.

Most Common Personal Injury Cases

Have you suffered from one of these injuries? Depending on your injuries, you may want to file a case to reclaim compensation for the expenses you’ve suffered at the hands of a careless person.

Car Accidents

Millions of car accidents happen across the country every year, which is why they are the most common type of personal injury case. Many drivers are distracted while behind the wheel. Drunk driving is also another top cause of car accidents. Some reckless drivers speed or disregard traffic laws. If another driver was negligent, you could pursue a case against them, though the burden of proof is on you.

Slip and Fall Accidents

While slip and fall accidents are more common for the elderly, they can happen to anyone. When a property owner is negligent in maintaining the condition of their property, railings can break and send someone falling. In stores and other places of business, wet floors are often the cause of slip and fall accidents.

Medical Malpractice

When going for medical care, surgery, or treatment, you expect your doctor or healthcare professional to look out for your best interests. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always happen. Injuries from medical malpractice can change your life and can be the result of misdiagnosis, medication errors, surgical mistakes, and childbirth errors.

Workplace Accidents

The construction industry is one of the most prone for accidents on the job. However, workplace injuries can happen in any industry and any setting, even an office. When a business is negligent in regard to the safety of its workers, the case may go beyond workers’ compensation and be a case of personal injury.

Wrongful Death

Any type of accident that involves a negligent personal injury can lead to the death of someone you love. It’s hard enough to deal with the loss of a loved one, but when you’re stuck with the burden of final medical expenses and funeral expenses, it can be even more overwhelming.

What to Do After You’ve Suffered Injuries in an Accident

According to the attorneys at Wattel & York, most people that suffer a personal injury from another person’s negligence do not get an adequate amount from insurance. If you have been injured in an accident, speaking with an experienced personal injury lawyer is advised to ensure you recover the proper amount in damages.