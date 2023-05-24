U-Haul Crashes into Security Barriers Near White House, Driver Arrested

There is a shocking piece of news coming forward related to a crash and this crash is currently running in the trends of the news. It is shared that a truck crashed into security barriers near the White House and the truck driver was detained by the authorities. This news is currently circulating various social media and attracts the interest of many people who are expressing their curiousness towards this crash incident. Lots of people are hitting the search engine to know more about this crash, so we made an article and shared the complete information related to this crash incident.

According to the reports, this crash incident took place just before 22:00 local time on Monday night 22 May 2023. In this crash incident, a truck crashed into a security barrier near the White House and the truck driver has been arrested after this happened. He has been charged with multiple offenses and accused of reckless driving. A Secret Service official shared that there were no injuries and as per the initial investigations, this crash suggested might have been planned. The suspect is identified as Sai Varshith Kandula and is 19 years old. He is a resident of the St Louis suburb of Chesterfield. His identification was confirmed by the US Park Police. Keep continuing the reading this article.

U-Haul Crashes into Security Barriers

In a report, it is shared that he made threatened statements aimed at President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris. After his arrest, the police began an investigation, and at Tuesday’s hearing, a lawyer represents him and said to a DC Superior Court judge that there was no evidence that explains his crash was intentional. It is shared that this case will be transferred to federal court. He has been charged with multiple charges such as assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, a threat to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member, as well as destruction of federal property and trespassing.

This news is spreading like wildfire on the internet and lots of social media users are sharing thier reaction to this news. He is currently arrested and taken into custody while the investigation is ongoing but not much information has been shared yet. It is still not clear where Mr. Biden was at the time of the incident. After this crash incident, the security of the White House has been increased.