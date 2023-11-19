U.S. 169 Highway Crash: Kansas City Police Report Fatal, One-Car Accident

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Kansas City police have documented a fatal single-car incident off U.S. 169 Highway. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Early Saturday morning, officers from both KCPD and NKCPD responded to the site of a fatal crash off U.S. 169 Highway. The incident occurred at approximately 2:45 a.m. on U.S. 169 Highway and Richards Road, just beyond the vicinity of the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the driver of a white Lexus IS 250 was traveling south in the northbound lanes of U.S. 169 Highway at a “high rate of speed.” The vehicle exited the highway and proceeded onto Richards Road, where it lost control while navigating a curve, ultimately veering off the left side of the road. The car collided with both a metal guard rail and a concrete bridge support pillar. Tragically, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and no passengers were present in the vehicle. As per KCPD, this marks the 87th fatality of the year, in contrast to 78 recorded at the same period last year. The driver’s identity remains undisclosed at present, and the investigation into the crash is currently underway.



Kansas City, abbreviated as KCK, holds the position as the third-most populous city in the state of Kansas and serves as the county seat of Wyandotte County. Functioning as an inner suburb of the older and more populous Kansas City, Missouri, from which it takes its name, KCK had a population of 156,607 according to the 2020 census.