U.S. Warns Against Attacks on Diplomatic Missions Latest News

Recently, a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that America has warned against attacks on diplomatic missions.

As you all know that recently Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar has been murdered, this is in view of the growing diplomatic crisis between India and Canada over the comments of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Parliament. Due to this, the US State Department has issued a warning against attacking foreign missions on its soil. It is believed that agents of the Indian government were involved in this murder.

U.S. Warns Against Attacks on Diplomatic Missions

In response to a question from The Hindu, the State Department said that vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats is a criminal offense in the US, adding that it takes any threats against facilities or the workforce very gravely. One more thing has come out from this issue in which it has been said that “Closure of Indian Missions” i.e. Indian diplomatic missions will be canceled on 25th September. The ban in India has come in the wake of several threats, including from the US-based group Sikhs for Justice.

The Prime Ministers of all the countries have taken this matter very seriously, after which this issue is increasing even more. The only objective of this mission is to stop violent attacks, as was also seen in March 2023. When this mission was implemented in March 2023, pro-Khalistan persons had illegally entered the premises of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and also attempted to do so. In a way, this mission is right in a way that has been brought into production to stop the violence.